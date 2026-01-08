Kelleher's defining moment came on the hour when he comfortably saved Enzo Le Fee's attempted Panenka penalty, preserving Brentford's one goal lead. That stop proved pivotal, as Brentford quickly built on the momentum to turn control into a commanding scoreline. Aside from the penalty, he dealt calmly with Sunderland's limited shots on target and recorded three saves during the match. Kelleher has now secured three clean sheets in the last five Premier League games for the Bees and will look to contribute to another in the next EPL clash against Chelsea on Jan. 17.