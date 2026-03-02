Caoimhin Kelleher headshot

Caoimhin Kelleher News: Should be available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Kelleher (personal) should be an option for Tuesday's clash against Bournemouth since he wasn't listed in the pre match report.

Kelleher missed Saturday's clash against Burnley after welcoming a newborn but is expected to be back in the mix for Tuesday's showdown with the Cherries since he was not listed in the pre match report. That would be a major boost for the Bees given he is the clear number one between the posts and has already racked up 73 saves while delivering six clean sheets across 27 Premier League appearances this season. That said, if he needs a bit more time with his family, Hakon Valdimarsson will be ready to take the gloves again until Kelleher returns.

Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 28
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 28
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
4 days ago
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago