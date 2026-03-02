Caoimhin Kelleher News: Should be available Tuesday
Kelleher (personal) should be an option for Tuesday's clash against Bournemouth since he wasn't listed in the pre match report.
Kelleher missed Saturday's clash against Burnley after welcoming a newborn but is expected to be back in the mix for Tuesday's showdown with the Cherries since he was not listed in the pre match report. That would be a major boost for the Bees given he is the clear number one between the posts and has already racked up 73 saves while delivering six clean sheets across 27 Premier League appearances this season. That said, if he needs a bit more time with his family, Hakon Valdimarsson will be ready to take the gloves again until Kelleher returns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 284 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures5 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 286 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 286 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More