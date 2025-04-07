Fantasy Soccer
Caoimhin Kelleher News: Struggles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Kelleher registered three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Fulham.

Kelleher faced six shots during Sunday's loss, and stopped just three of them during an extremely disappointing loss. The goalkeeper had a day to forget to say the least. Alisson Becker (concussion) remains the starting option in net when fit, especially with Kelleher's mixed form.

