Caoimhin Kelleher News: Struggles in defeat
Kelleher registered three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Fulham.
Kelleher faced six shots during Sunday's loss, and stopped just three of them during an extremely disappointing loss. The goalkeeper had a day to forget to say the least. Alisson Becker (concussion) remains the starting option in net when fit, especially with Kelleher's mixed form.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now