Caoimhin Kelleher News: Three saves in draw

Kelleher recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Kelleher conceded the penalty that put Crystal Palace in front after clipping Ismaila Sarr, with VAR overturning referee Sam Barrott's original corner call, and he was beaten again after the break by an Adam Wharton strike. He did come up with key second-half saves to deny Daniel Munoz and Jorgen Strand Larsen, keeping Brentford alive before Dango Ouattara's late header salvaged a point. Kelleher will be aiming to bounce back with a sharper performance in Sunday's season finale against Liverpool.