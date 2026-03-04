Caoimhin Kelleher headshot

Caoimhin Kelleher News: Two saves in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Kelleher registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Kelleher provided his seventh clean sheet of the season as his side drew 0-0 with Brentford. He returned to the team after missing the last game due to the birth of his child. Of the seven clean sheets, this is the second time it has been a 0-0 draw.

Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford
