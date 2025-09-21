Kelleher conceded three goals at Craven Cottage in the West London derby. He made two saves, including a sharp 14th-minute reaction punch to clear a misdirected defensive header that was heading for goal. The Brentford keeper also recovered well to smother a rebound after spilling a Ryan Sessegnon shot in the first half. Kelleher has now conceded seven goals across the last three games with the Bees and will look to secure his second clean sheet of the season against Manchester United on Saturday.