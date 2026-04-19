Caoimhin Kelleher News: Untested in clean sheet
Kelleher had no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Fulham.
Kelleher went untested for the fourth time in the league this season, though on this occasion he was rewarded with a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has now kept three clean sheets in his last five league outings, conceding four goals and making 12 saves across that period. He will next be in action against Manchester United next Monday.
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