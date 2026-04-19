Caoimhin Kelleher headshot

Caoimhin Kelleher News: Untested in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Kelleher had no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Fulham.

Kelleher went untested for the fourth time in the league this season, though on this occasion he was rewarded with a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has now kept three clean sheets in his last five league outings, conceding four goals and making 12 saves across that period. He will next be in action against Manchester United next Monday.

Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
FPL GW32 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 32–36
SOC
FPL GW32 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 32–36
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago