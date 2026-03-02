Caoimhin Kelleher headshot

Caoimhin Kelleher News: Will be available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 6:40am

Kelleher (personal) will be an option for Tuesday's clash against Bournemouth, according to manager Keith Edwards. "He was off yesterday, but he's good to go. He'll be in the squad for Tuesday."

Kelleher missed Saturday's clash against Burnley after welcoming a newborn but is expected to be back in the mix for Tuesday's showdown with the Cherries since he was not listed in the pre match report. That would be a major boost for the Bees given he is the clear number one between the posts and has already racked up 73 saves while delivering six clean sheets across 27 Premier League appearances this season.

Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher
