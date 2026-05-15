Capita Injury: Could be sidelined with knee issue

Capita is a doubt for the next match against Austin due to a knee injury, the club reported Friday.

Capita is a fresh fitness concern after making five consecutive league starts and scoring his first goal of the campaign in the last of those matches. If this problem forced the attacker to miss time, the team will have to bring either Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov or Manu Garcia back into the lineup, with Calvin Harris likely deployed on the right wing. The full severity of Capita's injury is still unknown.