Capita News: First MLS goal

Capita scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Capita finished a fast break with a goal at the back post Wednesday to open the scoring in Kansas City's 3-1 victory over Los Angeles. In addition to his goal, the versatile forward contributed two tackles (two won), one interception and one clearance to the defensive effort over his 45 minutes of play. After making his club debut as a substitute, Capita has been named to the starting XI in five consecutive league fixtures.