Capita News: Signs with Kansas City

Capita has completed a transfer to Kansas City from Radomiak Radom, according to his new club.

Capita is moving to MLS play this season, with the forward inking a three-and-a-half year deal with Kansas City, with an option for the 2029/30 season. This comes as a young recruit for the club to join their attack, recording 12 goals and two assists in 38 appearances with his former club. That said, a role may have to be worked into for the forward, likely to develop more minutes as he holds an international roster spot.