Capita News: Starting after injury scare

Capita (knee) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's match against Austin.

Capita was at risk of missing this game as he wasn't 100 percent physically, but he's ready to play a meaningful role Saturday. After scoring his first goal of the campaign midweek against LA Galaxy, he'll hope to build on the momentum while operating on the right wing. If he does stay in good form, he'll likely be selected over Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov or Manu Garcia going forward.