Carl Johansson headshot

Carl Johansson News: Sent off early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Johansson was sent off in the ninth minute of Saturday's match against Dortmund.

Johansson is seeing his season end a bit earlier than he wanted, as he was given a red card in the ninth minute of their season finale. This is unfortunate for the defender, as it will also end his current run in the Bundesliga, with the club already set for relegation. He ends his campaign starting in eight of his 11 appearances while notching four tackles, 10 interceptions and 54 clearances.

