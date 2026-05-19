Carl Klaus News: Clean sheet in season finale

Klaus registered one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 4-0 win against FC Augsburg.

Klaus didn't have much work, but even if he hadn't kept a clean sheet, the offense provided him with enough support. Klaus made his season debut April 24 in the Leipzig fixture when Frederik Ronnow (groin) was forced off, and he posted solid numbers. In three starts, he kept one clean sheet, allowed three goals and made six saves.