Carl Klaus News: Makes two saves versus Koln

Klaus made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Koln.

Klaus had a mixed fantasy outing as he denied a couple of good chances during his first start of the season. He was originally Union's third goalkeeper but was required due to the injuries of Frederik Ronnow (groin) and Matheo Raab (hand), both of whom are likely to miss the remainder of the season. Such situation leaves Klaus with two more chances to produce in 2025/26, with the first of them coming next Sunday at Mainz, who scored 20 goals over their previous 16 home games.