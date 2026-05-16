Carl Klaus News: Signs contract extension

Klaus signed a contract extension with Union Berlin after stepping up impressively as a surprise starter following injuries to both Frederik Ronnow and Matheo Raab, the club announced.

Klaus had been the club's third-choice option before being thrown into his Bundesliga debut in the 31st minute of the Leipzig fixture when Frederik Ronnow (groin) was forced off, immediately making an impression with a spectacular fingertip save onto the crossbar. He went on to start the subsequent fixtures against Koln and Mainz, winning both with confident performances that showcased his quality and composure under pressure. Sporting director Horst Heldt praised Klaus for his discipline, will and team spirit since day one, noting that having their third-choice goalkeeper step in without hesitation is far from guaranteed and speaks to his quality. Klaus himself expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to fulfil a lifelong dream at Bundesliga level, pledging to continue giving everything for the club and its fans in the seasons ahead.