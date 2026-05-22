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Carl Starfelt Injury: Aims to be fit for World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Starfelt (back) will not be available for Saturday's season finale against Sevilla and will now focus entirely on being fit for the World Cup with Sweden this summer, according to coach Claudio Giraldez, per Mundo Celeste.

Starfelt ends the campaign with one goal, 30 tackles, 28 interceptions and an impressive 186 clearances across 39 appearances (27 starts) for Celta, having been one of the most defensively productive center-backs in La Liga before the herniated disc brought his season to a premature end. The Swedish international will be motivated to prove his fitness ahead of the tournament, with his recovery timeline making the World Cup a realistic target despite the back issue requiring careful management.

Carl Starfelt
Celta Vigo
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