Carl Starfelt Injury: Back issue keeps him sidelined

Starfelt remains unavailable for the time being as he continues to manage his back injury, the club posted.

Starfelt will now miss a fourth consecutive match with a back issue, and with no timeline provided for his return, Celta Vigo will need to continue managing without one of their regular defensive options. Joseph Aidoo, Javi Rodriguez, Marcos Alonso, Carlos Dominguez and Alvaro Nunez have been combining to fill the back three in his absence, and the club will monitor his progress carefully before making any decisions on his return to the matchday squad.