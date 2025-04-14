Carl Starfelt Injury: Dealing with thigh injury

Starfelt suffered a thigh injury in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Espanyol and is expected to be sidelined for the time being, manager Claudio Giraldez told media during his post-match press conference. "We need to run tests. He feels he stopped before things got any worse, but if he asked for the change, that's gotta be for a reason. I just hope he will be sidelined for the fewest games possible."

Celta Vigo have yet to disclose an official report on the injury, but Giraldez's words seem to suggest the center-back will miss at least a few matches even in a best-case scenario. This means Jailson will likely play at center-back as long as Starfelt is out.