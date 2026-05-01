Carl Starfelt Injury: Herniated disc confirmed
Starfelt is out for the time being due to a herniated disc, according to his club.
Starfelt has been out for some time due to a back injury, and the exact reason has finally been figured out, with the defender suffering from a herniated disc. Unfortunately, with only a few matches left this season, it puts his season in jeopardy. He has been a regular starter, so this is a rough loss for the club, losing a defender with 19 starts this season.
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