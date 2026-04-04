Carl Starfelt Injury: Left out of squad again

Starfelt (undisclosed) was left out of the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Valencia, the club posted.

Starfelt has been dealing with muscular problems on and off in recent weeks, and despite logging 27 starts in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, the club is opting not to risk him again on Sunday. Joseph Aidoo and Carlos Dominguez are the most likely candidates to pick up extra minutes in the back-three during his absence. The club has not provided a timeline for his return, and his availability going forward will depend on how the muscular situation evolves over the coming days.