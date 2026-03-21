Carl Starfelt Injury: Not in squad

Starleft (undisclosed) won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Alaves, the club posted.

Starfelt was left out of the squad for Sunday's clash against Alaves because of an undisclosed issue after he was forced off at halftime in the last match against Lyon in the Europa League. The center-back will look to use the international break to get back on track and be available again for Celta in April. Until he is fully back up to speed, Carlos Dominguez is in line for a bigger role in the back three.