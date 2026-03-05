Carl Starfelt headshot

Carl Starfelt Injury: Option against Real Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Starfelt (undisclosed) trained fully this week and is back available for Friday's clash against Real Madrid, according to coach Claudio Giraldez, per Mundo Celeste. "The rest are technical decisions and, as sometimes happens to us, we still don't have the physios' report. We'll wait to see if there's any update, but everyone has completed [training] and there shouldn't be anything. We'll decide for technical reasons."

Starfelt trained fully with the squad this week and is back in the mix for Friday's clash against Real Madrid after missing the last match against Girona with an undisclosed issue. The defender returning to full fitness is a boost for the Celeste since he is a regular starter in the back-three when available and is expected to slide right back into the starting XI against the Merengues.

