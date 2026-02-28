Carl Starfelt Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Starfelt (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Girona, the club posted.

Starfelt is battling an undisclosed issue and will be sidelined for Sunday's showdown against Girona. The center-back is expected to be re-evaluated early next week to determine the full scope of the problem and whether it will cost him additional time. If he remains out, Joseph Aidoo and Javi Rodriguez are in line to log heavier minutes along the back line.