Carl Starfelt Injury: Sidelined 10 to 15 day

Starfelt is set to miss around 10 to 15 days of action due to a thigh strain, according to his club.

Starfelt looks to be a slightly better absence than first expected, as he will likely miss around the two-week mark due to his injuries. This will leave the club without a regular starter in the defense until May, hoping that's the only time he misses. That said, this will force a change, with Jailson as a likely replacement.