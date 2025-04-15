Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carl Starfelt headshot

Carl Starfelt Injury: Sidelined 10 to 15 day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 8:00am

Starfelt is set to miss around 10 to 15 days of action due to a thigh strain, according to his club.

Starfelt looks to be a slightly better absence than first expected, as he will likely miss around the two-week mark due to his injuries. This will leave the club without a regular starter in the defense until May, hoping that's the only time he misses. That said, this will force a change, with Jailson as a likely replacement.

Carl Starfelt
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now