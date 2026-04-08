Carl Starfelt Injury: Still missing

Starfelt (back) is out for Thursday's match against Frieburg, according to manager Claudio Giraldez, per Rafa Valero of Marca. "He is an important player for us but we have had many games without him in which the team has competed very well. We have confidence in all members of our staff. I think everyone is prepared. We have come from playing a very complete game in Valencia three days ago and the team does not depend on any player in particular. We prefer to have everyone but in this case the smart thing was to take care of him."

Starfelt is still going to miss some more time as he deals with a back injury, as the club is set to head into UEL action without him. This marks a third straight game out for the defender, with the club not having a starter available. With Stareflt out, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Rodriguez, Marcos Alonso, Carlos Dominguez and Alvaro Nunez will combine to make a back three, as the club does see normal rotation.