Carl Starfelt News: Comes off bench Thursday

Starfelt (back) took part in the final 26 minutes of Sweden's friendly against Greece on Thursday.

Starfelt has left his issue behind as expected and will be an option for the World Cup. Still, he'll be in contention with Isak Hien and Eric Smith for playing time in central defense. If given meaningful opportunities, Starfelt may be able to contribute through passes and defensive stats, having posted more than six clearances in five of his last seven matches played for Celta Vigo in the Spanish first division.