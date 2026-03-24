Carl Starfelt News: Fit to play

Starfelt (undisclosed) joined the Sweden national team for international duty and is fit to play, according to coach Graham Potter, per Nyheter 24. "I have not heard anything negative. Everyone I have met is fit."

Starfelt was likely given a breather in Sunday's clash against Alaves due to muscular fatigue, which makes sense given how heavy his workload has been for the Celeste this season after logging 27 starts in 30 appearances across all competitions. The center-back has now linked up with the Swedish national team and is expected to take on a solid role there as well.