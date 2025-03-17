Carl Starfelt News: Five clearances in victory

Starfelt had one tackle (zero won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win over Valladolid.

Starfelt led the Celta Vigo defensive effort with five clearances Saturday as they held Valladolid at-bay in a 1-0 victory. The central defender has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Celta Vigo's most recent five La Liga fixtures. Over that span, he's averaged six clearances and one interception per appearance while creating a single chance.