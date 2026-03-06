Carl Starfelt News: Starting vs. Real Madrid
Starleft (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Friday's match against Real Madrid.
Starleft was deemed available to play Friday and will return to his regular starting role next to Marcos Alonso and Javi Rodriguez in a three-man center-back line. Starfelt has started in 15 of his 17 Liga appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carl Starfelt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carl Starfelt See More