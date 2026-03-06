Carl Starfelt headshot

Carl Starfelt News: Starting vs. Real Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Starleft (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Friday's match against Real Madrid.

Starleft was deemed available to play Friday and will return to his regular starting role next to Marcos Alonso and Javi Rodriguez in a three-man center-back line. Starfelt has started in 15 of his 17 Liga appearances this season.

Carl Starfelt
Celta Vigo
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carl Starfelt See More
