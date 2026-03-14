Carlens Arcus Injury: Exits with groin injury

Arcus was forced off in the 20th minute of Saturday's clash against Nice due to an apparent injury, and coach Alexandre Dujeux commented that the player "has given a lot and performed very well this season. He had pain in his groin area. We'll assess that at the beginning of next week".

Arcus was forced off in the 20th minute of Saturday's clash against Nice due to a groin injury. The defender will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Emmanuel Biumla is expected to see increased minutes.