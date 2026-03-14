Carlens Arcus Injury: Exits with injury
Arcus was forced off in the 20th minute of Saturday's clash against Nice due to an apparent injury, the club announced.
Arcus was forced off in the 20th minute of Saturday's clash against Nice due to an apparent injury. The defender will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Emmanuel Biumla is expected to see increased minutes.
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