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Carlens Arcus Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Arcus (groin) is ruled out for Friday's match against Lens, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "Arcus is ruled out for this weekend."

Arcus was forced off with a groin issue in the last match against Nice and will be unavailable for Friday's clash against Lens. The defender, who has started 24 times this season, will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis to monitor his recovery, with Emmanuel Biumla expected to start in defense in his absence.

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