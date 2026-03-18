Carlens Arcus Injury: Ruled out Friday

Arcus (groin) is ruled out for Friday's match against Lens, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "Arcus is ruled out for this weekend."

Arcus was forced off with a groin issue in the last match against Nice and will be unavailable for Friday's clash against Lens. The defender, who has started 24 times this season, will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis to monitor his recovery, with Emmanuel Biumla expected to start in defense in his absence.