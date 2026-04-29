Carlens Arcus Injury: Should be an option Sunday

Arcus (groin) has returned to team training Tuesday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux.

Arcus had been sidelined since March 14 following his pubis injury against Nice and had been working through individual sessions before rejoining the group at La Baumette. The Haitian defender has started 24 times this season and his potential return is a welcome boost for Angers heading into what remains a crucial survival battle. Emmanuel Biumla had been covering in his absence, but getting Arcus back in the fold for the Auxerre fixture would restore a key piece of the defensive setup for coach Alexandre Dujeux.