Carlens Arcus Injury: Still not available

Arcus (groin) is progressing in his recovery but will not be available for Saturday's clash against Rennes, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "Carlens has been putting in a lot of effort. Today, he needs to recover. He is feeling better and has resumed running, but will be too short to be in the squad. I want to see him back because he is an important player."

Arcus has been managing a groin issue that forced him off in the loss to Nice, and while the running work is an encouraging sign, the club is not prepared to risk him before he is fully ready. The defender has started 24 times this season and his absence continues to leave a hole in the back line, with Emmanuel Biumla expected to continue covering in his spot until Arcus is cleared to return later this month.