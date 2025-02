Arcus (calf) is out for Sunday's clash with Marseille, according to manager Alexandre Dujeux.

Arcus isn't an option for Sunday's clash as he struggles with a calf issue that's plagued him for a couple weeks. It's a tough blow for the defender, who's a nice contributor in a lackluster team. Arcus' next chance to return will be a Feb. 16 trip to Reims.