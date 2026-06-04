Carlens Arcus News: Likely starter at right-back

Arcus has been named in Haiti's World Cup squad and is expected to start at right-back under coach Sebastien Migne, arriving at the tournament after a productive season with Angers that established him as one of the more reliable defensive options in Ligue 1.

Arcus contributed three assists alongside 37 tackles and 31 interceptions across 26 appearances this season, delivering a consistent and well-rounded performance level that underlines his importance to both club and country. His ability to get forward and deliver from wide areas adds an attacking dimension to his game that gives Haiti an additional outlet on the right flank, while his defensive output demonstrates the work rate and positional discipline needed to handle the demands of international football. For Haiti, Arcus provides the right-back position with a physically capable and technically reliable option whose Ligue 1 experience gives him the preparation needed to compete against some of the world's best left wingers in the group stage.