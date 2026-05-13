Carlens Arcus News: Signs extension with Angers

Arcus signed a one-year contract extension with Angers, keeping him at the club through 2027, the club announced.

Arcus joined Angers in the summer of 2024 from Vitesse Arnhem following the club's promotion to Ligue 1 and quickly established himself as a regular starter at right-back, featuring in each of the first 19 league fixtures of his debut season before a calf injury interrupted his campaign. He returned quickly and finished with 30 appearances across all competitions in his first year. This season, the Haitian international has made 27 appearances across all competitions before an adductor injury sidelined him for the final stretch of the campaign. Beyond his contributions on the pitch, the club highlighted his important role in the dressing room as a reason for the renewal. Arcus also experienced a landmark moment this season with the Haitian national team, qualifying for the World Cup for just the second time in the country's history, where Haiti will face Brazil, Morocco and Scotland in the group stage.