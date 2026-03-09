Carlens Arcus News: Three crosses on Saturday

Arcus recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Nantes. He was subbed off due to injury in the 93rd minute.

Arcus made seven clearances, joint-most in the match. It was the third occasion this season where the 29-year-old made seven or more clearances for the team. Arcus also made a couple of interceptions.