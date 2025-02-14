Fantasy Soccer
Carles Alena headshot

Carles Alena Injury: Available for Leganes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 4:07am

Alena (undisclosed) missed the last game against Getafe, but the issue wasn't serious as he is already back in the squad and available to face Leganes on Saturday, coach Eduardo Coudet confirmed in a press conference.

Alena was ruled out on Sunday, but the injury was not serious as he is back and available for Saturday's clash. He could step directly into the starting XI on the left wing against Leganes.

Carles Alena
Deportivo Alaves
