Carles Alena Injury: Available for Leganes
Alena (undisclosed) missed the last game against Getafe, but the issue wasn't serious as he is already back in the squad and available to face Leganes on Saturday, coach Eduardo Coudet confirmed in a press conference.
Alena was ruled out on Sunday, but the injury was not serious as he is back and available for Saturday's clash. He could step directly into the starting XI on the left wing against Leganes.
