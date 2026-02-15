Carles Alena News: Assists once

Alena assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.

Alena helped get the lone goal for Alaves Saturday with an assist on two key passes. He breaks his scoresheet drought with his first since Oct 5, putting him at four on the season. His form has been better of late with eight key passes and three tackles won in the last three appearances.