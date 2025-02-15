Carles Alena News: Assists twice Saturday

Alena had two assists from two chances created while taking an off target shot and crossing twice inaccurately during Saturday's 3-3 draw with Leganes.

Alena set up Kike in the 25th minute and Joan Jordan in the 68th while leading Alaves with two chances created in the match. The assists were the first goal involvements of the season for Alena in what was his first start since moving to Alaves at the start of the month.