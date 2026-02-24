Carles Alena News: Eight crosses in 2-2 draw

Carles Alena recorded two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Monday's 2-2 draw against Girona.

Alena recorded eight crosses while taking seven corners as his side drew 2-2. The midfielder is the main set-piece taker for Alaves, having taken 55 set pieces across the season. This is the third time this season that he has attempted eight or more crosses and seven corners in one match, which is the most he has had in any game this season.