Carles Alena News: Five crosses Tuesday

Alena generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Alena recorded five crosses Tuesday, his 12th match this season with five or more. He also created multiple chances for the first time since Feb. 27 and took two off-target shots despite only playing 32 minutes off the bench. He has four assists on the season, a career-high, but he's recorded just one since Oct. 5.