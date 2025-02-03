Carles Alena News: Loaned to Alaves

Alena has been loaned to Alaves from Getafe, according to his new club.

Alena will spend the remainder of the season on loan, although he will remain in La Liga, having been loaned to Alaves until the end of the season. He has served in more of a rotational role this season, starting in five of his 10 appearances this season. That said, he will look to grow his minutes a bit more with his new club, although a rotational spot is likely again.