Carles Alena News: Pretty good in Osasuna bout

Alena created two scoring chances and generated two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Alena was peppy in the final third and put up stats across the board. He had only two goal contributions through two assists since moving to Alaves in January but was fairly productive thanks to a steadier role, totaling 15 shots (four on target), 19 key passes and 31 crosses (nine accurate) in 14 appearances (13 starts).