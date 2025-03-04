Carles Alena News: Solid in attack

Carles Alena registered four shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Alena contributed in multiple facets of the game in Deportivo Alvaes' 1-1 draw to Mallorca on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the left winger created three chances, completed both of his dribble attempts, made five passes into the final third, and put three of his five crosses on target. Since tallying two assists against Leganes on February 15, Alena has failed to register a goal contribution in his last two La Liga starts. He will aim to get back on track against Villarreal on Saturday.