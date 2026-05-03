Carles Alena News: Suffers fifth yellow card

Alena is set for a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Alena is not going to play in the next contest after a fifth yellow card last time out, set to miss the Elche match on May 9. Luckily for the club, he didn't start in their last contest, so this won't force a change, only losing some depth. However, with 23 starts in 34 appearances this season, he could reclaim a starting spot when returning, only having three matches left to play after the ban.