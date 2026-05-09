Carles Alena News: Suspension over

Alena is no longer banned and is an option for play moving forward.

Alena is back in the mix after one game out due to suspension, missing the 1-1 draw against Elche. He will now look to help his team in the final matchdays as they try to avoid relegation, in the bottom three right now. He has earned stints of starts this season but is mainly a rotational piece recently, starting in 23 of his 34 appearances this campaign.