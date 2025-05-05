Carles Alena News: Two shots in 0-0 draw

Alena had two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atlético Madrid.

Alena racked up multiple shots in a match for the third time in eight appearances, but he only has a total of nine shots with one shot on target in that span. Addtionally, this marked the first time in three appearances that he did not account for a chance created and it was his sixth straight game without recording an accurate cross.